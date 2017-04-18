Police Beat April 22
Husband charged: Marquell Atkinson, 39, of 960 Pike Run Drive, Coal Center, was arraigned Friday before District Judge Ethan Ward on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment filed by California police for allegedly grabbing his wife by the neck during an April 4 confrontation at their home.
