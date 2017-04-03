Photos: Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas...

Photos: Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas - Official Weigh-In

The weights are in, as former title challenger Edner Cherry will meet once-beaten Omar Douglas in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa. Photos by Kenyon Sessoms/PBC.

