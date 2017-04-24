Parker-Cojanu Fight to be Announced Wednesday in New Zealand
The Joseph Parker-Razvan Cojanu heavyweight title fight, which BoxingScene.com reported earlier Tuesday was in the works, will be announced at a press conference Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand. It'll take place May 6 at Spark Arena in Auckland, Parker's hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Pete
|1,522,354
|Little League Coach Pleads Guilty to Spanking P...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|13
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,980
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|Tue
|Maltamon
|12
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Apr 23
|Bear
|1,084
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC