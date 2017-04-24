Paramedic meets baby he helped resuscitate 27 years later
A.J. Heightman calls it nothing short of a miracle 27 years ago when he made a split, gut decision to begin resuscitation on a premature baby not breathing. Heightman, with the help of other medics, in May 1990 eventually got the baby breathing again on his own while en route to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Realtime
|1,522,168
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|313,969
|Man guilty in fatal home invasion for K2 and money
|2 hr
|Want No Circumcised
|12
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|14
|Little League Coach Pleads Guilty to Spanking P...
|16 hr
|Was Now Convicted
|1
|Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13)
|21 hr
|Maltamon
|12
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Bear
|1,084
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC