New kennel planned for Bethlehem's stray pups
On Tuesday night, city council awarded a $20,000 contract to design a dog kennel behind the city's compost center, which is Schoenersville Road and Eaton Avenue. On average, 200 stray dogs are captured annually in Bethlehem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,512,793
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Susanm
|313,732
|Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha...
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|7
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Democrat Hero
|988
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|Apr 3
|silly rabbit
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC