New kennel planned for Bethlehem's stray pups

On Tuesday night, city council awarded a $20,000 contract to design a dog kennel behind the city's compost center, which is Schoenersville Road and Eaton Avenue. On average, 200 stray dogs are captured annually in Bethlehem.

