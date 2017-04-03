Living downwind of coal-fired power plant could increase risk of low birth weight

Study found that babies born during 1990-2006 to mothers living as far as 20 to 30 miles away from proven emitter of sulfur dioxide emissions had 6.5 percent greater risk of low birth weight and 17.12 percent greater risk of very low birth weight IMAGE: This is from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's petition filed with the EPA in May 2010 view more The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has studied the effects of coal-fired power plant emissions on premature mortality, nonfatal heart attacks, hospital and emergency room visits, acute bronchitis, upper and lower respiratory symptoms, aggravated asthma, and lost work days or school absences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.