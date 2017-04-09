Lehigh Valley Jazz Idol competition returning to Moravian College
An "American Idol"-type jazz competition will return to Moravian College's Foy Hall in Bethlehem this month, it was announced. The Pennsylvania Jazz Collective's fourth annual Lehigh Valley Jazz Idol will be at 7:30 p.m. April 19. The show will be free and open to the public.
