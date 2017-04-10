Legal aid vital
Poor residents could find courthouse access even more difficult if the Trump administration succeeds in defunding the vital Legal Services Corp. Many politicians view social services as a costly burden, which is why those programs often are the first to be cut when governments are in cost-reduction mode. Before the Trump administration follows through on its proposal to zero-out federal contributions to the Legal Services Corp., it should examine its net impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|mdbuilder
|1,515,546
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|John-K
|313,820
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|22 hr
|Bretagne
|4
|Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Who is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad?
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Apr 10
|silly rabbit
|5
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC