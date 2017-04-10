Legal aid vital

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Poor residents could find courthouse access even more difficult if the Trump administration succeeds in defunding the vital Legal Services Corp. Many politicians view social services as a costly burden, which is why those programs often are the first to be cut when governments are in cost-reduction mode. Before the Trump administration follows through on its proposal to zero-out federal contributions to the Legal Services Corp., it should examine its net impact.

