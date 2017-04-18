Late Bloomer Avtandil Khurtsidze Barr...

Late Bloomer Avtandil Khurtsidze Barrels into Leicester

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Sweet Science

KHURTSIDZE vs. LANGFORD - Avtandil Khurtsidze, a 36-year-old middleweight from the Republic of Georgia, had a coming out party in March of last year. It was supposed to be the other way around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Pete 1,517,946
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) 9 min With No Certificate 2
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) 17 min Real talk 166
News Mom beat, choked girl over wrong Bible verses,a 1 hr barbxx11 2
Amy Figura Kares Hellertown Active Addict Victi... 1 hr barbxx11 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,128
How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$ 2 hr silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC