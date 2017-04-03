Kevin Devine going on solo tour, including shows with Frightened Rabbit & Torres
After Modern Baseball had to cancel their tour with Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band, Sorority Noise, and The Obsessives, the latter two bands announced a tour of their own . Now Kevin Devine has announced his own tour too, but it's without the Goddamn Band.
