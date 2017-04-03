Kevin Devine going on solo tour, incl...

Kevin Devine going on solo tour, including shows with Frightened Rabbit & Torres

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

After Modern Baseball had to cancel their tour with Kevin Devine & the Goddamn Band, Sorority Noise, and The Obsessives, the latter two bands announced a tour of their own . Now Kevin Devine has announced his own tour too, but it's without the Goddamn Band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,511,988
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 min John-K 313,720
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 13 hr silly rabbit 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Into The Night 8,124
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) 16 hr silly rabbit 19
News Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation Mon silly rabbit 1
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) Sun Gramps 983
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC