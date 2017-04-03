Indie folk-rocker Kevin Devine to play Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center
Underground indie folk-rocker Kevin Devine , who has released nine critically well-received albums in the past 15 years, will perform at the Blast Furnace Room at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, it was just announced. Devine, whose material with its introspective and political themes is influenced as much by Bob Dylan and Elliot Smith as by Nirvana, will perform at 8 p.m. May 17. Tickets, at $15 in advance and $17 day of show, went on sale at noon today at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,511,773
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|18
|Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Gramps
|983
|Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|8
|Coffeehouse brews controversy with political pu...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC