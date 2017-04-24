How much your Bethlehem school tax bill jumps will depend on where you live
Tax bills are going up in the Bethlehem Area School District , but by how much depends on which county you live in. It holds taxes below the district's Act 1 index of 3.1 percent, meaning the proposed 2017-18 district budget may be the first in five years to not use exceptions to go above the state-mandated cap on annual property tax hikes.
