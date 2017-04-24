How much your Bethlehem school tax bi...

How much your Bethlehem school tax bill jumps will depend on where you live

Tax bills are going up in the Bethlehem Area School District , but by how much depends on which county you live in. It holds taxes below the district's Act 1 index of 3.1 percent, meaning the proposed 2017-18 district budget may be the first in five years to not use exceptions to go above the state-mandated cap on annual property tax hikes.

