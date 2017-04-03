How Bethlehem plans to boost the north side
That's why the north Bethlehem neighborhoods bordering the historic Downtown will be getting extra attention in the next few years as Mayor Bob Donchez and Council President J. William Reynolds push initiatives aimed at reversing the downward slide in some of those areas. They announced Monday that they plan to create a north Bethlehem neighborhood community investment program.
