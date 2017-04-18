'Hero' injured in DUI tragedy dies in...

'Hero' injured in DUI tragedy dies in Pa.

Monday

Jeremy Magditch was just never the same after he pushed his girlfriend to safety before he himself was struck and critically injured by a speeding pickup truck driver who was determined to be under the influence. Now, the 31-year-old has died.( Jeremy Magditch was just never the same after he pushed his girlfriend to safety before being struck and critically injured by a speeding pickup truck driver who was determined to be under the influence.

