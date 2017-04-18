'Hero' injured in DUI tragedy dies in Pa.
Jeremy Magditch was just never the same after he pushed his girlfriend to safety before he himself was struck and critically injured by a speeding pickup truck driver who was determined to be under the influence. Now, the 31-year-old has died.( Jeremy Magditch was just never the same after he pushed his girlfriend to safety before being struck and critically injured by a speeding pickup truck driver who was determined to be under the influence.
