'Heayaw!' -- Howard Dean named Hudson community college commencement speaker
Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean is seen on Aug, 29, 2016, at the opening of Hillary Clinto's Bethlehem, Pennsylvania campaign office He is famous for an animated presidential campaign address announcing he "going to Oklahoma ... New Mexico ... New York." Now Howard Dean is going to Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julia
|1,513,610
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 min
|cpeter1313
|313,758
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|134
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Apr 4
|silly rabbit
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC