'Heayaw!' -- Howard Dean named Hudson...

'Heayaw!' -- Howard Dean named Hudson community college commencement speaker

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean is seen on Aug, 29, 2016, at the opening of Hillary Clinto's Bethlehem, Pennsylvania campaign office He is famous for an animated presidential campaign address announcing he "going to Oklahoma ... New Mexico ... New York." Now Howard Dean is going to Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,513,610
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 min cpeter1313 313,758
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 14 hr silly rabbit 134
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Dudley 8,122
News Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha... Wed silly rabbit 1
News National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07) Tue silly rabbit 5
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Apr 4 silly rabbit 7
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC