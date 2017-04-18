Former Bethlehem city man accused of ...

Former Bethlehem city man accused of molesting girl

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A 30-year-old man admitted molesting a 7-year-old girl multiple times between July 2016 and January 2017 in Bethlehem house, according to court records. Police said Donald Kemmerer, who now lives in Monroe County, admitted molesting the girl inside his bedroom multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Pete 1,517,946
News Teacher in Alleged Sex Assault Gets Court Date (May '13) 9 min With No Certificate 2
News Police make arrest in Allentown homicide (May '09) 16 min Real talk 166
News Mom beat, choked girl over wrong Bible verses,a 1 hr barbxx11 2
Amy Figura Kares Hellertown Active Addict Victi... 1 hr barbxx11 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,128
How to really make some money!!!!! $$$$$$ 2 hr silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC