Fairfield Police: Armed With Fake IDs...

Fairfield Police: Armed With Fake IDs, Father-Son Team Tried To Steal $18 K

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A father-and-son team from Pennsylvania has been arrested after they tried to steal $18,000 from a fake bank account they had set up with stolen identities, police said. The men are believed to be part of a multi-state ring of identity thieves, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Agents of Corruption 1,513,255
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) 23 min silly rabbit 134
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Dudley 8,122
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 313,737
News Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha... Wed silly rabbit 1
News National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07) Tue silly rabbit 5
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Apr 4 silly rabbit 7
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC