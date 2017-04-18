Esperanza Spalding and Andrew Bird to play duo show at SteelStacks; Slingshot Dakota show also set
Popular indie singer-songwriter Andrew Bird and jazz singer-bassist Esperanza Spalding, who in 2011 won the Grammy Award fo Best new artist,will perform together at Musikfest Cafe at ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem, it was just announced. Also announced was a performance in the ArtsQuest Center's Blast Furnace Room by Bethlehem-based indie rock duo Slingshot Dakota, who got national attention playing at the huge South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.
