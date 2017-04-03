Emeril's Fish House at Sands Bethlehem Reopens After Three Month Renovation
Home to one of the only fresh raw bars in the , as well as an expansive new menu, Emeril's Fish House offers something for everyone. The menu puts an emphasis on fresh and sustainably sourced fish and other sea fare as well as land options, decadent desserts and an inventive cocktail menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Joy
|1,513,818
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,768
|Schmoyer to raise insanity defense : The Mornin... (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|10
|Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|134
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|National Guard job prompts Republican to drop o... (Apr '07)
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC