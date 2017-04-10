Education notes: Allentown diocese to launch program in Bethlehem

The Diocese of Allentown Office of Education will open the first Northampton County location of its Aquinas Learning Support Program for elementary students at St. Anne's School of Bethlehem at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. St. Anne's School will host an open house for prospective students and will introduce the program to the community 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20..

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.