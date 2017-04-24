Dad drove drunk with 3 kids in the backseat, cops say
Jesus Manuel Serrano-Toro was stopped in the early morning of March 26, but charges weren't filed until Friday, Bethlehem police said. Serrano-Toro, of the first block of West Spruce Street, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of child endangerment, two counts of DUI and three traffic summary violations.
