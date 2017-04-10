Create a competitive edge with an interactive learning environment
In April 2015, Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., decided to create a new rehabilitation sciences department-but we knew these wouldn't be traditional classrooms. We wanted students to master the physical sciences using hands-on learning and cutting-edge technologies - and we recommend a similar approach for any higher-ed facility looking to boost interest and enrollment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|1,515,860
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|313,810
|The old Butztown Hotel (May '08)
|7 hr
|Stacy Butz
|17
|7th century goat molesting barbarians
|Tue
|Bretagne
|4
|Boy walking from store 1 of 2 hurt in shooting
|Apr 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Emmaus teacher had 'sexual contact' with studen...
|Apr 10
|silly rabbit
|5
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC