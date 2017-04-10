Create a competitive edge with an int...

Create a competitive edge with an interactive learning environment

Read more: University Business

In April 2015, Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa., decided to create a new rehabilitation sciences department-but we knew these wouldn't be traditional classrooms. We wanted students to master the physical sciences using hands-on learning and cutting-edge technologies - and we recommend a similar approach for any higher-ed facility looking to boost interest and enrollment.

Bethlehem, PA

