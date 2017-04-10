Cops: Man with restraining order robbed home before attacking ex
A man accused of breaking down the front door of his ex-girlfriend's home and brutally attacking her allegedly stole $2,065 from the victim seven months prior. Charged is Daniel Justin Buzzone, 32, who has addresses listed in both the 1500 block of Elayne Street in Bethlehem and Stroudsburg.
