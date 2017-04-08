Call Board: Auditions for Crowded Kitchen Players' 'Twelveness'
Crowded Kitchen Players will hold auditions for the premiere of "Twelveness," written by Charlie Barnett and directed by George B. Miller, 7 p.m., Monday at Unitarian Universalist Church, 424 Center St., Bethlehem, and 7 p.m., Tuesday at the "Kitchen," 1680 Minesite Road, Lower Macungie Township. Needed are one male, late 30s; one male, 50-60s; one female, 20s; one female, late 30s.
