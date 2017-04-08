Call Board: Auditions for Crowded Kit...

Call Board: Auditions for Crowded Kitchen Players' 'Twelveness'

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Crowded Kitchen Players will hold auditions for the premiere of "Twelveness," written by Charlie Barnett and directed by George B. Miller, 7 p.m., Monday at Unitarian Universalist Church, 424 Center St., Bethlehem, and 7 p.m., Tuesday at the "Kitchen," 1680 Minesite Road, Lower Macungie Township. Needed are one male, late 30s; one male, 50-60s; one female, 20s; one female, late 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,513,998
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Fit2Serve 313,776
News Allentown's Keith Morris named chief of police ... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Schmoyer to raise insanity defense : The Mornin... (Apr '07) 11 hr silly rabbit 10
News Get furnace checked or face a fine (Nov '14) Thu silly rabbit 134
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News Hamilton Kitchen owner opening restaurant at Ha... Apr 5 silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC