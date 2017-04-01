blue flashing sirens of police car du...

blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock

After an extensive nationwide search, ASU Police Department is pleased to announce Stuart Bedics as our new Assistant Chief of Police at Arizona State University Police Department.

