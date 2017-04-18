Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K on the street, chief says
There are 5 comments on the NJ.com story from Thursday Apr 20, titled Bethlehem traffic stop nets heroin worth $30K on the street, chief says. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Bethlehem police said a traffic stop Wednesday night in the city led to the discovery of 136 grams of heroin and one arrest. If the heroin was processed and packaged for street sales, it would equal 6,000 packets worth more than $30,000, police Chief Mark DiLuzio said in a news release.
There is one question here to be posed, northampton county and others recieved a route 222 coridor grant to fight against this and nothampton and berks seem to be the only oneZ gaining any kind of substancial groundZ on this matter?!)$ This tellZ me the county LEFT out which is also the county seat has involvement in this modern social ill allowable under home schooled law charter to infect itZ boundries hence the quality of life claimed to be enhanced is truely just helpped in hampering this by missappropreationZ of fundZ that seemZ to be part of a arenaZ agenda design allowable as a collectivities collusion to disillusion the public as a positive progession?!)$
Exactly. Remember when I suggested a certain criminal carry a sign?: "Dear police I give up." Same thing in this case. A stupid criminal drawing attention to himself, advertising he's up to no good. Driving erratically or perhaps the license plate is about to fall off and the officer just wants to let him know. Next thing you know, visible guns, drugs, hand grenades, etc. I've known burglars who pass out in victims' homes. And there must be some code of burglars that obligates them to leave DNA behind...they have to cut themselves on something or help themselves to a soda. I tell you rabbit, it's the blue juice of the criminal mind. No 302 here. No, this is an initial 201 that will soon turn into a series of 304s or 305s, hopefully to a FEMA camp.
Here'Z Your SignZ, thats what the circus carnival arena agenda barkerZ of the moronical gag should consider produceing instead of all the selling pointZ that are faked facts put to print with fictisious one sided data that even LVRA prez past and present are miscalculating faked facts put to print on the neu toolZ and itZ implimentationZ on the multifaceted meltdown of flipping properties around to differt fictisiously faked llc's that are one in the same so it lookZ as if ZILLOW'Z flippZ have a local positive progession when infact it is just another circus carnival arena agenda triX perpatrated with different stickZ?!)$
Don't listen to the hype, as itZ just selling a sad sad sackZ o shit!!! hahaha
OOooo, I forgot last night I seen palumpaZ boyZ in blue were participating in the incubation grant grab get to give back incbational set up shop help of this very articleZ topicZ?!)$
Yes rabbit, I could go on and on about those guys and their incubational grant grabs, but I have neither the time nor the space. Suffice to say that the carnival barkers annoy me betimes with their multifaceted meltdowns and their flipping zillows. I'm on to their agendas of miscalculated faked facts, and I definitely won't listen to their blue juice hype. FEMA camps, indeed.
