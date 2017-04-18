Bethlehem pushes ahead with plans to ...

Bethlehem pushes ahead with plans to boost north side

As part of its push to boost the city's north side, Bethlehem City Council backed an expanded tax incentive zone Tuesday night. In a unanimous vote, council passed an ordinance and resolution creating a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance -- or LERTA -- zone that includes the neighborhoods surrounding Moravian College .

