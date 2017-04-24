Bethlehem mayor hosting town hall mee...

Bethlehem mayor hosting town hall meeting Wednesday

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at William Penn Elementary School, 1002 Main St. in the city. The town hall comes on the heels of Donchez completing another one of his "Dare to Care" community walks Monday through the north side neighborhood surrounding the school.

