Acclaimed TV writer to preview new NBC-TV comedy at SteelStacks
An Emmy Award-winning writer who worked on the hit television shows "30 Rock" and "The Mindy Project" will hold a sneak-preview screening of her new show at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, it was just announced. Tracey Wigfield will show her new program, NBC-TV's "Great News" featuring comedy all-stars John Michael Higgins, Andrea Martin and Horatio Sanz, and hold a question-and-answer period at 8 p.m. May 4. "Great News," the pilot of which premieres at 9 p.m. April 25, is set in the world of television news and follows up-and-coming news producer Katie played by Briga Heelen of Netflix's "Love."
