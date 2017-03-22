Your guide to Lehigh Valley Auto Show
See a 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet S by Knopf Automotive during the Lehigh Valley Auto Show. For four days starting Thursday, the Stabler Arena complex in Bethlehem transforms into the largest, most diverse showroom of new cars ever assembled in the Lehigh Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|positronium
|1,509,412
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|John-K
|313,670
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|10 arrested in relation to prescription fraud i...
|2 hr
|Silly Maltamon
|4
|'Sip into Spring' with downtown Allentown cockt...
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Allentown car wash gets new life
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|23
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC