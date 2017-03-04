'Young at Art' expo: One-stop arts shopping for families
Young at Art will feature activities such as face painting and performances by local arts groups. The summer can loom large and long for working parents who want to make sure their school-age children are doing something with their months off that doesn't involve Xbox or PlayStation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,501,000
|anyone remember Herpse elementary school on 5th... (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Mike Stein
|8
|Americus hotel owner wants state help in fighti... (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|16 hr
|schizoaffective
|5
|Allentown's Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen closed ...
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC