Woman pleads to 3rd-degree murder in husbanda s slaying
An eastern Pennsylvania woman who said she stabbed her husband to death following decades of emotional and physical abuse has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Fifty-eight-year-old Kathleen Herencia of Bethlehem entered the plea Monday in Lehigh County in the August slaying of 66-year-old Roger Herencia.
