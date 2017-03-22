Why you soon may not be able to grow ...

Why you soon may not be able to grow this plant in Bethlehem

A proposal to ban bamboo in Bethlehem would only kick in if an affected property owner complained about a neighbor's bamboo encroaching on their land. A passerby calling in a complaint would not lead to the city citing a property owner for existing running bamboo, city officials explained Monday night during a city council committee meeting on the proposed ordinance.

