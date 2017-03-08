Where Bethlehem wants to allow medical marijuana facilities
Thursday afternoon the Bethlehem Planning Commission recommended city council approve a zoning amendment that lays out where in the city medical marijuana growers/processors, dispensaries and academic clinical research centers can set up shop. This is the first step in a lengthy process.
