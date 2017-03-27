These 29 businesses are investing $1B...

These 29 businesses are investing $1B in Lehigh Valley jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NJ.com

Equal parts cheerleader for the area and conduit for investment, the LVEDC at its 22nd annual meeting in Bethlehem highlighted 31 projects either announced, under construction or completed by 29 companies in recent years. This is a closer look at those projects, where they are and what they mean for job growth in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min copout 1,511,698
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) 3 hr silly rabbit 17
News Senator wants to expand local tax consolidation 4 hr silly rabbit 1
News NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08) 13 hr Gramps 983
News Snow creates some havoc, some fun (Mar '09) 16 hr Martin garey 8
News Coffeehouse brews controversy with political pu... Sat silly rabbit 1
News Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's... Sat silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC