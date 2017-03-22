Theater: Pennsylvania Playhouse returns to comedy for spring
John Moss as Tony Kirby and Jenna McBreen as Alice Sycamore star in 'You Can't Take It With You' at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem, Friday through April 9. John Moss as Tony Kirby and Jenna McBreen as Alice Sycamore star in 'You Can't Take It With You' at the Pennsylvania Playhouse in Bethlehem, Friday through April 9. For its spring production, Pennsylvania Playhouse is returning to a classic comedy, "You Can't Take It With You," written by the legendary Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was adapted for the screen, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.
