the Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel To ...

the Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel To Come To Heinz Hall For PNC Pops, 3/24-26

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The PNC Pops series gives the Grammy-Award winning music of Simon and Garfunkel the orchestral treatment during an evening of nostalgic hits with the "Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel " on March 24-26 at Heinz Hall. Guest conductor Michael Krajewski and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present favorite tunes like "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge over Troubled Water" and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 min cpeter1313 313,456
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Obama Muslim 1,504,888
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 1 hr silly rabbit 30
News Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09) 6 hr Cchs sucks 16
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,057
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Sat fistfucker 12
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Sat silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Northampton County was issued at March 12 at 3:08PM EDT

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC