the Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel To Come To Heinz Hall For PNC Pops, 3/24-26

The PNC Pops series gives the Grammy-Award winning music of Simon and Garfunkel the orchestral treatment during an evening of nostalgic hits with the "Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel " on March 24-26 at Heinz Hall. Guest conductor Michael Krajewski and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present favorite tunes like "The Sound of Silence," "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge over Troubled Water" and many more.

