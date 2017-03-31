Tapas and Cachette team planning third restaurant on Bethlehem's Main Street
The Flying Egg, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, is scheduled to open in late May or early June at 451 Main St. in Bethlehem. The space previously housed Artfully Elegant, a business offering artisan jewelry, wall art and other handmade creations, which ended its brick-and-mortar operations earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|flack
|1,510,785
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|cpeter1313
|313,709
|Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown
|34 min
|silly rabbit
|10
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Irving
|8,109
|Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Mayor: Allentown's immigration office to combat...
|19 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|silly rabbit
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC