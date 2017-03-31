Tapas and Cachette team planning thir...

Tapas and Cachette team planning third restaurant on Bethlehem's Main Street

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Flying Egg, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, is scheduled to open in late May or early June at 451 Main St. in Bethlehem. The space previously housed Artfully Elegant, a business offering artisan jewelry, wall art and other handmade creations, which ended its brick-and-mortar operations earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min flack 1,510,785
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 min cpeter1313 313,709
News Family: Garden Bros Circus comes to Allentown 34 min silly rabbit 10
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Irving 8,109
News Let's call them 'constitutional cities,' not 's... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Mayor: Allentown's immigration office to combat... 19 hr silly rabbit 1
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) Thu silly rabbit 12
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC