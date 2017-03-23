Student allegedly stole necklace, cre...

Student allegedly stole necklace, credit card in school locker room

A Bethlehem student is accused of stealing a necklace and a credit card from two other students at Liberty High School. Joshua Williams, 18, of the 400 block of East Wall Street, is facing additional charges after becoming irate when confronted about the thefts at school, police said.

