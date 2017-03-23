STEP-Up meeting is Monday

Step-Up Tamaqua will meet at 7 p.m. Mondayin Founders' Hall, Trinity UCC, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua. Normally, the group meets the third Monday of the month.

