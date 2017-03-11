St. Patrick's Day festivities in Bethlehem were cold but colorful
Bundled in blankets, the crowd at Bethlehem's Parade of Shamrocks enjoyed an afternoon of bagpipes, bands, balloons and beer. The cold didn't dampen the festive atmosphere, though the weather moved the morning's "Best Legs in a Kilt" competition inside at Donegal Square.
