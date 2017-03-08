St. Patrick's Day events in the Lehigh Valley: Your guide
St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, but the celebrations are well under way in the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem's Parade of Shamrocks is on Saturday , as are two Best Legs in a Kilt contests.
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,503,442
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|49 min
|silly rabbit
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|21
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|fistfucker
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
