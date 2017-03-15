St. Patrick's Day dining: Where to find bangers, boxty and other Irish favorites

Jack Callaghan's Ale House in Allentown will offer bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage with colcannon, shepherd's pie and a twisted Reuben , along with Guinness and Irish drink specials, Friday through Sunday. Jack Callaghan's Ale House in Allentown will offer bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage with colcannon, shepherd's pie and a twisted Reuben , along with Guinness and Irish drink specials, Friday through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.