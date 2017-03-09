South By Southwest festival to get a taste of Bethlehem
When South By Southwest, the massive Austin, Texas, festival that has become one of the largest and most influential annual music industry events, gets underway Friday, it will feature people and sounds from around the world. Among the more than 2,200 official performers and information presenters during the 10-day event will be ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan and Bethlehem-based indie-rock duo Slingshot Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Julia
|1,503,670
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|11 min
|fistfucker
|7
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|11 min
|fistfucker
|24
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|8,050
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC