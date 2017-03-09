South By Southwest festival to get a taste of Bethlehem

When South By Southwest, the massive Austin, Texas, festival that has become one of the largest and most influential annual music industry events, gets underway Friday, it will feature people and sounds from around the world. Among the more than 2,200 official performers and information presenters during the 10-day event will be ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan and Bethlehem-based indie-rock duo Slingshot Dakota.

