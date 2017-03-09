South By Southwest festival to get a ...

South By Southwest festival to get a taste of Bethlehem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

When South By Southwest, the massive Austin, Texas, festival that has become one of the largest and most influential annual music industry events, gets underway Friday, it will feature people and sounds from around the world. Among the more than 2,200 official performers and information presenters during the 10-day event will be ArtsQuest Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan and Bethlehem-based indie-rock duo Slingshot Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Julia 1,503,670
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 11 min fistfucker 7
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 11 min fistfucker 24
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Brad 8,050
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 8 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed Junket 313,421
News Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ... Wed silly rabbit 4
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC