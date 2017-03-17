South Bethlehem scores new Italian eatery 'with a taste of the Mediterranean'
NYC Village Pizza opened Thursday at 129 W. Fourth St. in Bethlehem. Owner John Okumus overhauled the former Play It Again music store space with new bathrooms, counters, drywall, kitchen equipment, tile flooring and more.
