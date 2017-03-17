South Bethlehem scores new Italian ea...

South Bethlehem scores new Italian eatery 'with a taste of the Mediterranean'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

NYC Village Pizza opened Thursday at 129 W. Fourth St. in Bethlehem. Owner John Okumus overhauled the former Play It Again music store space with new bathrooms, counters, drywall, kitchen equipment, tile flooring and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,506,785
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr American Independent 313,538
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 14 hr silly rabbit 20
News Cops: Dealer stashed meth in freezer, heroin in... Thu silly rabbit 1
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Wed Bigbuggie 16
News 14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes Wed silly rabbit 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Dudley 8,058
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC