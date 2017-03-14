Snow cancels, postpones concerts. Here is a list.
In case the fact that you can barely get out your front door because of the piling snow hasn't made you realize this, several concerts scheduled for today have been postponed or canceled. Bach at Noon by the Bach Choir of Bethlehem at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church St, Bethlehem, has been canceled.
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Copout
|1,505,856
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|313,462
|14 displaced as Allentown fire damages 3 rowhomes
|12 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|15
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Coach Mike Kopp: Central Catholic coach Mike Ko... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Cchs sucks
|16
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,057
