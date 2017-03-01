Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lehigh Valley

This AccuWeather.com radar image shows a strong thunderstorm moving east toward the Lehigh Valley as of 2:20 p.m EST Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Courtesy image [?][?] Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Allentown PA and Bethlehem PA until 3:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/M3k1P68xtd "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the warning states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.