Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lehigh Valley
This AccuWeather.com radar image shows a strong thunderstorm moving east toward the Lehigh Valley as of 2:20 p.m EST Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Courtesy image [?][?] Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Allentown PA and Bethlehem PA until 3:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/M3k1P68xtd "For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building," the warning states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,501,711
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|48 min
|fistfucker
|2
|Allentown's Americus Hotel racking up retail te...
|50 min
|fistfucker
|7
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Vinnytom
|687
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Radio Flyer 3016
|313,400
|Another Allentown restaurant closes. The mayor ...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC