Sands Bethlehem reportedly going to MGM for $1.3B

Las Vegas Sands plans to sell its casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for ~$1.3B, sources tell The Morning Call. An official announcement isn't expected until a few weeks of due diligence are finished off.

