Ringleader, 4 others charged in Lehig...

Ringleader, 4 others charged in Lehigh Valley drug bust

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A Bethlehem man is accused of leading a drug ring that dealt methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in and around the city. Police officials could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to requests for more information, but court records describe a wide-scale operation that was active the past few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 min cpeter1313 313,434
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min southern at heart 1,503,861
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,052
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 3 hr silly rabbit 25
News Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07) 11 hr Lballetta 8
News Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07) 15 hr fistfucker 7
News Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail 23 hr silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC