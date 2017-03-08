Ringleader, 4 others charged in Lehigh Valley drug bust
A Bethlehem man is accused of leading a drug ring that dealt methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in and around the city. Police officials could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to requests for more information, but court records describe a wide-scale operation that was active the past few weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 min
|cpeter1313
|313,434
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|southern at heart
|1,503,861
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|25
|Variance allows homes in Thorpe silk mill : The... (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|Lballetta
|8
|Build momentum for regional public health : The... (Mar '07)
|15 hr
|fistfucker
|7
|Man who exposed himself in parking lot avoids jail
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC