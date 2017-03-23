Police Stop Man from Raping Girl a 3r...

Police Stop Man from Raping Girl a 3rd Time: Officials

57 min ago Read more: NBC Chicago

A New York City man is in custody after Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, police thwarted his plan to meet and rape an 11-year-old girl for the third time in Lehigh Valley, according to investigators. Sandro Zhinin was arrested in Hanover Township Saturday.

